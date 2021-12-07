Bradesco Corretora Lowers JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) to Neutral

Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $36.00 target price on the stock.

JBSAY stock opened at $11.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.35. JBS has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.75. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th were given a $0.3464 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. JBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.18%.

JBS SA engages in the processing of beef, pork, lamb, chicken, and also produces value added and convenience food products. It operates through the following business segments: JBS Brazil, Seara, USA Beef, USA Pork, and Pilgrim’s Pride. The JBS Brazil segment includes all the operating activities from Company and its subsidiaries, mainly represented by slaughter facilities, cold storage and meat processing, fat, and feed and production of beef by-products such as leather, collagen and others products produced in Brazil.

