BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.86 Million

Brokerages forecast that BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) will report $7.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for BrainsWay’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.22 million. BrainsWay posted sales of $7.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that BrainsWay will report full year sales of $28.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.20 million to $29.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $34.91 million, with estimates ranging from $33.35 million to $36.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BrainsWay.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of BrainsWay from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrainsWay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on BrainsWay from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of BWAY stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.95. 38,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,763. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.06. The company has a market capitalization of $130.79 million, a P/E ratio of -33.13 and a beta of 1.15. BrainsWay has a fifty-two week low of $5.82 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its stake in BrainsWay by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,397,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,263,000 after acquiring an additional 21,241 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BrainsWay by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,168,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,357,000 after purchasing an additional 116,510 shares during the period. Masters Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 843,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 329,007 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in BrainsWay by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 836,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BrainsWay by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 70,111 shares during the last quarter. 46.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

