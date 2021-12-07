Brewin Dolphin’s (BRW) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 400 ($5.30) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BRW. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.70) price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 410 ($5.44) to GBX 430 ($5.70) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 420 ($5.57) to GBX 400 ($5.30) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Brewin Dolphin presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 404.83 ($5.37).

Shares of LON BRW opened at GBX 352.74 ($4.68) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 372.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 367.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Brewin Dolphin has a 1-year low of GBX 279 ($3.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 412 ($5.46). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.28.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.10 ($0.15) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Brewin Dolphin’s previous dividend of $4.60. Brewin Dolphin’s payout ratio is 0.79%.

In other news, insider Joanna Hall purchased 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 346 ($4.59) per share, for a total transaction of £4,965.10 ($6,584.14).

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

