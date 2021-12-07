Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Insider Buys £133.65 in Stock

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) insider Simon Litherland purchased 15 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 891 ($11.82) per share, for a total transaction of £133.65 ($177.23).

Simon Litherland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 14th, Simon Litherland sold 1,063 shares of Britvic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 937 ($12.43), for a total transaction of £9,960.31 ($13,208.21).

On Friday, September 10th, Simon Litherland bought 14 shares of Britvic stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of GBX 140 ($1.86).

BVIC opened at GBX 921 ($12.21) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 896.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 936.14. The company has a market cap of £2.46 billion and a PE ratio of 23.79. Britvic plc has a 1 year low of GBX 726 ($9.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,018 ($13.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 17.70 ($0.23) per share. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Britvic’s previous dividend of $6.50. Britvic’s dividend payout ratio is 0.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.92) price objective on shares of Britvic in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Britvic to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 1,060 ($14.06) to GBX 870 ($11.54) in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Britvic from GBX 1,075 ($14.26) to GBX 1,120 ($14.85) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Britvic from GBX 950 ($12.60) to GBX 935 ($12.40) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 974.38 ($12.92).

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

