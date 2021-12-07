Brokerages Anticipate Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.38 Million

Brokerages expect Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) to report $58.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Grid Dynamics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $57.80 million and the highest is $58.73 million. Grid Dynamics reported sales of $30.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 93.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will report full year sales of $203.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $202.50 million to $203.47 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $253.52 million, with estimates ranging from $243.00 million to $263.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Grid Dynamics.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a positive return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $57.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GDYN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

In other news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $112,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shuo Zhang sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $275,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 181,863 shares of company stock valued at $5,659,454. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 120.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 25.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 54.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the second quarter worth $42,000. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDYN stock traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.38. 10,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,439. Grid Dynamics has a 1-year low of $10.82 and a 1-year high of $41.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.73. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.10 and a beta of 0.70.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

