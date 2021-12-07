Brokerages Anticipate Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Will Post Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to post earnings of $1.00 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Republic Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.10. Republic Services also posted earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full year earnings of $4.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Republic Services.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RSG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.90.

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total transaction of $267,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RSG. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth $130,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,570,000 after buying an additional 73,568 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 129,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,818,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Republic Services by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 57.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RSG traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.60. 939,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125,499. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.38 and its 200-day moving average is $121.62. The company has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Republic Services has a 1-year low of $88.62 and a 1-year high of $145.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.42%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

