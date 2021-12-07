Brokerages Expect Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Analysts expect that Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Albany International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. Albany International reported earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Albany International will report full-year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Albany International.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $232.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.76 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Shares of AIN traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.52. The company had a trading volume of 140,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,194. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.36. Albany International has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $93.43.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 11,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total transaction of $1,029,078.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $440,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 29.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in Albany International by 5.7% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,502 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,969 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 7,040 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Albany International in the 1st quarter worth about $290,000. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

