Brokerages Expect Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) to Announce $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Dana’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.24. Dana reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dana will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $3.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dana.

Get Dana alerts:

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Dana had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DAN shares. Bank of America upgraded Dana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on Dana from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Dana from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Dana from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Dana from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.29.

In other Dana news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 26,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $624,434.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAN. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dana by 385.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Dana by 85.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Dana by 317.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dana by 110.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of Dana during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 92.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dana stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.52. 11,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,098,493. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Dana has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $28.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

About Dana

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dana (DAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.