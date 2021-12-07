Brokerages Expect S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) to Post $0.63 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) will report earnings per share of $0.63 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for S&T Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. S&T Bancorp reported earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&T Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.89. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover S&T Bancorp.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $84.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.58 million. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 31.32% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.11.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STBA. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 3.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 421,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 132.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 23,703 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 21.5% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $731,000. 59.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ STBA traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.16. The stock had a trading volume of 382 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,161. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.03 and its 200-day moving average is $30.77. S&T Bancorp has a 52 week low of $23.01 and a 52 week high of $35.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. This is an increase from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.70%.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

