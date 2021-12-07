Brokerages Set Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) PT at $165.89

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $165.89.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

NYSE:AJG traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.97. 8,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,777. The firm has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $112.92 and a twelve month high of $169.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.34.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $1,937,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $688,916.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,504,000 after purchasing an additional 78,599 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 234.0% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 9,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 262.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,109,000 after purchasing an additional 41,898 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 265,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,199,000 after acquiring an additional 11,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

