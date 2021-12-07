Brokerages Set Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) PT at $9.17

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.17.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLOV. Citigroup began coverage on Clover Health Investments in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Clover Health Investments from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Clover Health Investments in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Clover Health Investments news, major shareholder Chamath Palihapitiya purchased 1,739,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,997.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Clover Health Investments during the 3rd quarter worth $1,351,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 43,712 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 138.1% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 95,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 55,602 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Clover Health Investments during the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 14,030 shares in the last quarter. 22.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clover Health Investments stock opened at $4.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Clover Health Investments has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $28.85.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $427.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.01 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Clover Health Investments will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

