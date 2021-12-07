Brokerages Set Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) PT at $155.33

Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $155.33.

DAVA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Endava from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Endava in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Endava in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAVA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Endava by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,363,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,311,000 after purchasing an additional 938,800 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 129.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,117,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,652,000 after buying an additional 631,247 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 54.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,333,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,091,000 after buying an additional 468,413 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 406.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 255,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,757,000 after buying an additional 205,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 26.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 645,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,172,000 after buying an additional 136,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAVA traded up $5.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.55. 255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,950. Endava has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $172.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.05. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.99, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. Endava had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Endava will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endava Company Profile

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

