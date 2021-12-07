Brokerages Set Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Price Target at $11.38

Shares of Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.38.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ENRFF shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Enerflex from C$9.25 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

OTCMKTS:ENRFF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.75. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,929. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.75. Enerflex has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93.

Enerflex Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment for gas compression facilities, power plants and other industrial institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canada, USA and Rest of World. The firm’s expertise encompasses field production facilities, compression and natural gas processing plants, gas lift compression, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions serving the natural gas production industry.

