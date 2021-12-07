Brokerages Set SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL) PT at C$14.42

Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.42.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SIL shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on SilverCrest Metals to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

TSE SIL opened at C$9.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -32.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 6.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$10.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.41. SilverCrest Metals has a 1-year low of C$8.30 and a 1-year high of C$16.37.

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.11. On average, analysts anticipate that SilverCrest Metals will post -0.0100502 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

