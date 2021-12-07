Brokers Offer Predictions for NRG Energy, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:NRG)

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of NRG Energy in a report released on Thursday, December 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $5.89 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.03.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $4.52. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 80.94%. NRG Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

NYSE:NRG opened at $38.09 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.77 and a 200-day moving average of $39.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. NRG Energy has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $46.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

NRG Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the utilities provider to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Christopher Moser acquired 1,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.63 per share, for a total transaction of $69,999.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 112.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 68.2% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

