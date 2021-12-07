BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $138.08.

A number of research firms recently commented on DOOO. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on BRP from C$125.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on BRP from C$131.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on BRP from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on BRP from C$122.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BRP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BRP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of BRP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in BRP by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

BRP stock opened at $78.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 2.74. BRP has a fifty-two week low of $61.22 and a fifty-two week high of $102.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.64.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 223.71% and a net margin of 11.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BRP will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 5.34%.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

