BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $7.43 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) – National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of BRP in a report released on Wednesday, December 1st. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $7.43 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.18. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of BRP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$131.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$122.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.43.

Shares of BRP stock opened at $78.93 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.64. BRP has a twelve month low of $61.22 and a twelve month high of $102.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 2.74.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. BRP had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 223.71%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of BRP by 7.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRP in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BRP by 102.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,391,000 after buying an additional 67,625 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BRP by 37.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 5,419 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BRP by 13.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 444,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,212,000 after buying an additional 53,967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

