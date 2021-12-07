BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) CEO Purchases $459,298.00 in Stock

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) CEO Flint A. Lane acquired 65,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $459,298.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of BTRS stock traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $7.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,742,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,404. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 0.21. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $19.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.27.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). As a group, analysts expect that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

BTRS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on BTRS in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on BTRS from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BTRS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on BTRS from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BTRS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BTRS by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,408 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of BTRS during the 2nd quarter worth about $908,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BTRS during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,568,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of BTRS by 569.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BTRS during the 2nd quarter worth about $370,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

