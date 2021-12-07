BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) CEO Purchases $459,298.00 in Stock

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) CEO Flint A. Lane acquired 65,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $459,298.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of BTRS stock traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $7.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,742,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,404. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 0.21. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $19.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.27.
BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). As a group, analysts expect that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BTRS by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,408 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of BTRS during the 2nd quarter worth about $908,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BTRS during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,568,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of BTRS by 569.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BTRS during the 2nd quarter worth about $370,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BTRS Company Profile
BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.
