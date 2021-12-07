Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Shares Gap Up to $33.25

Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.25, but opened at $35.35. Bumble shares last traded at $37.08, with a volume of 18,808 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BMBL. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Bumble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI raised Bumble from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James raised Bumble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bumble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.82.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion and a PE ratio of 23.82.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $200.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.53 million. Bumble had a net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bumble Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 20,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total value of $1,084,266,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMBL. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Bumble by 120.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Bumble by 777.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bumble during the second quarter worth $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bumble by 405.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bumble during the third quarter worth $52,000.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

