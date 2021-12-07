Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Hits New 52-Week High at $39.95

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.95 and last traded at $39.64, with a volume of 25780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.72.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BZLFY. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,371.50.

Get Bunzl alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.209 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

About Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY)

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.