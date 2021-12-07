Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Derby & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 27,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $50.10 on Tuesday. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.62 and a one year high of $50.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.17.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.