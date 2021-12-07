Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 76 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.84, for a total transaction of $44,979.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.00, for a total transaction of $910,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,378 shares of company stock worth $7,465,764 in the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $584.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $363.00 and a 12-month high of $614.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $556.05 and its 200 day moving average is $547.38. The company has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 1.56.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.71.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

