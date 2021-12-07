Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Hits New 12-Month High at $55.50

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$55.50 and last traded at C$55.43, with a volume of 5111328 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$53.73.

CNQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CSFB boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$61.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$53.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$63.90.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$64.94 billion and a PE ratio of 10.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$51.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$45.74.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.51 by C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.91 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 6.6599996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Scott Gerald Stauth sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.11, for a total value of C$1,828,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,221 shares in the company, valued at C$2,368,022.31. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.43, for a total value of C$104,188.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,982,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$105,934,164.96. Insiders sold a total of 246,950 shares of company stock valued at $12,556,621 in the last ninety days.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile (TSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.