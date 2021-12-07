Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target Cut to C$45.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CWB. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Canadian Western Bank from a market perform rating to a buy rating and set a C$41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Canadian Western Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$39.25 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Western Bank currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$41.92.

Shares of CWB opened at C$37.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$38.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$36.37. Canadian Western Bank has a one year low of C$27.99 and a one year high of C$41.56. The company has a market cap of C$3.26 billion and a PE ratio of 10.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is 33.62%.

In other news, Senior Officer Patrick Gallagher sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.57, for a total value of C$74,440.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$159,679.80. Also, Senior Officer Michael Glen Eastwood sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.18, for a total transaction of C$195,915.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$386,344.38. Insiders sold a total of 10,205 shares of company stock valued at $399,755 over the last 90 days.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

