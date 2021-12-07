Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,130 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 200.0% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 140.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the second quarter worth $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 73.8% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

CGC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$30.50 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.19.

NASDAQ:CGC opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. Canopy Growth Co. has a twelve month low of $9.54 and a twelve month high of $56.50. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.88 and a 200-day moving average of $17.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 2.02.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 201.25% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.