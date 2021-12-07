Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$20.25.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WEED shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$25.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Eight Capital lowered shares of Canopy Growth to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Shares of WEED traded up C$0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$13.65. 1,206,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,200. Canopy Growth has a 52-week low of C$12.22 and a 52-week high of C$71.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.09. The company has a market cap of C$5.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96. The company has a quick ratio of 7.98, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.32.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.