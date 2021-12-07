CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.54.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$9.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Haywood Securities reduced their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get CanWel Building Materials Group alerts:

Shares of DBM traded up C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$7.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,549. CanWel Building Materials Group has a one year low of C$6.13 and a one year high of C$10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$632.82 million and a PE ratio of 5.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$6.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.88.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$625.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$595.10 million. Analysts expect that CanWel Building Materials Group will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CanWel Building Materials Group

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.