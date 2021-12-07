Capital One Financial Comments on Kinder Morgan, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:KMI)

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kinder Morgan in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now expects that the pipeline company will earn $1.31 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.30.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

NYSE KMI opened at $15.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Kinder Morgan has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $19.29. The company has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.29.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 901.2% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.26%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

