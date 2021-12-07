Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) to post earnings of $1.67 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Capri’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.72 and the lowest is $1.64. Capri posted earnings per share of $1.65 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Capri will report full-year earnings of $5.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Capri.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. Capri had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Capri from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Capri from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capri has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.75.

In other news, CEO John D. Idol sold 202,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $13,165,636.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 368,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $24,285,346.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPRI. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,362,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Capri by 320.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,253,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,702,000 after purchasing an additional 955,903 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Capri by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,417,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,640,000 after purchasing an additional 642,898 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Capri by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 796,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,559,000 after purchasing an additional 452,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in Capri by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,599,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,661,000 after purchasing an additional 450,106 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPRI traded up $3.02 on Thursday, hitting $66.71. 26,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,105,864. Capri has a twelve month low of $37.95 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.64.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

