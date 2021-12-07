Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CS shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Cormark raised their price target on Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.50 price objective on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Capstone Mining to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of TSE:CS remained flat at $C$5.90 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,288,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.51. Capstone Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$1.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.34.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$208.28 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capstone Mining will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

