Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Price Target Increased to C$8.00 by Analysts at Cormark

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its price objective increased by Cormark from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Capstone Mining’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$7.50 price objective on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Capstone Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$7.33.

Shares of TSE CS opened at C$5.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94. Capstone Mining has a one year low of C$1.86 and a one year high of C$6.64.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$208.28 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capstone Mining will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

