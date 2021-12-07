Cardano (ADA) Market Capitalization Reaches $48.04 Billion

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. Cardano has a total market cap of $48.04 billion and $2.52 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can now be bought for $1.44 or 0.00002815 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Cardano has traded 10% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.88 or 0.00181342 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003388 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00033896 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.07 or 0.00576068 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000555 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00014477 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.82 or 0.00064069 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 33,719,282,563 coins and its circulating supply is 33,313,246,915 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.