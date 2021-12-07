Cardinal Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Cardinal Capital Management trimmed its stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in ABB were worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ABB by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 1.9% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 17,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 3.9% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of ABB by 1.1% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 34,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in ABB by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABB stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $36.19. 25,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,520,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. ABB Ltd has a 52 week low of $26.60 and a 52 week high of $38.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.20. The firm has a market cap of $74.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.01.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of ABB to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 37 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

