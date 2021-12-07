Cardinal Capital Management Has $4.13 Million Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 8.2% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 5.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 17,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 66,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cummins from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.36.

Shares of Cummins stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $220.79. 784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,645. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $232.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $209.09 and a 1-year high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 38.11%.

In other Cummins news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $233,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,734,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,550 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,119. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

