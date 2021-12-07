Cardinal Capital Management Has $7.26 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cardinal Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,791 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for about 1.6% of Cardinal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 1.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,272 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 6.1% during the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,658 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 5.8% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 63,623 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB boosted its position in Starbucks by 4.5% during the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 59,544 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 1.7% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 85,732 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBUX stock opened at $115.58 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $95.92 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The firm has a market cap of $135.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.21%.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.57.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

