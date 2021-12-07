Cardinal Capital Management Has $8.65 Million Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Cardinal Capital Management decreased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group accounts for 1.9% of Cardinal Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $8,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 3,456 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TROW. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.79.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $202.23 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.54 and a 1 year high of $224.55. The stock has a market cap of $45.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $205.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.59.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 41.71%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

