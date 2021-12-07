Cardinal Capital Management Has $9.06 Million Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Cardinal Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Agilent Technologies accounts for 2.0% of Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $9,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of A. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth $26,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth $41,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $101,714.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,969 shares of company stock worth $470,727 in the last ninety days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on A. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.71.

NYSE:A opened at $151.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.47 and a 12-month high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.