Cardinal Capital Management Sells 384 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Cardinal Capital Management reduced its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Corteva were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 5,692.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTVA. Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Loop Capital cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.94.

CTVA stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,123,754. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $49.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.45%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

