Cardinal Capital Management Sells 878 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cardinal Capital Management decreased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.4% of Cardinal Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PG shares. Bank of America started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.41.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $7,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PG stock opened at $151.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $366.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.29 and a 200-day moving average of $141.24. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $152.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

