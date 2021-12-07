Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.600-$5.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.760. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CAH stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.08. 117,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,571,844. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.96. Cardinal Health has a one year low of $45.85 and a one year high of $62.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $43.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.83 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 89.90%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 50.65%.

CAH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardinal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.10.

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cardinal Health stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 29,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

