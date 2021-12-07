CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $119.36 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) to post $119.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CareMax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $118.01 million to $120.72 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareMax will report full-year sales of $403.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $401.28 million to $405.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $599.55 million, with estimates ranging from $519.59 million to $650.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CareMax.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.30.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMAX. Cowen started coverage on CareMax in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised CareMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CareMax in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ CMAX opened at $6.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 5.70. CareMax has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $18.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.48.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMAX. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareMax in the 2nd quarter valued at $625,718,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareMax in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,870,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CareMax in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,068,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareMax in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,525,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CareMax in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,296,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CareMax

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

