CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.410-$1.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $885 million-$897 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $829.93 million.CarGurus also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.280-$0.300 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CARG. Zacks Investment Research cut CarGurus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded CarGurus from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Benchmark boosted their price target on CarGurus from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on CarGurus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on CarGurus from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.70.

Shares of CARG traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.57. 28,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,160,446. CarGurus has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $39.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 44.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.25 and a 200-day moving average of $30.68.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 13.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CarGurus will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CarGurus news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $876,584.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $28,779.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 659,206 shares of company stock worth $22,805,356 in the last ninety days. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CarGurus stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 275.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,526 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

