CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.280-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $273 million-$285 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $222.32 million.CarGurus also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.410-$1.430 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CARG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on CarGurus from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut CarGurus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded CarGurus from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on CarGurus from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.70.

CarGurus stock opened at $37.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.68. CarGurus has a one year low of $22.63 and a one year high of $39.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 42.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.78.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 13.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CarGurus will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $876,584.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $28,779.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 659,206 shares of company stock valued at $22,805,356. Company insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CarGurus stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 356,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,680 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.30% of CarGurus worth $11,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

