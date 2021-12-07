Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.60.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Caribou Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caribou Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, insider Steven Kanner bought 114,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $220,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 125,825 shares of company stock worth $250,027.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.03% of the company’s stock.

Caribou Biosciences stock traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.78. The stock had a trading volume of 8,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,023. Caribou Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.82.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $3.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Caribou Biosciences will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caribou Biosciences Company Profile

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

