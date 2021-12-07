Carr’s Group (LON:CARR) Given “Hold” Rating at Shore Capital

Carr’s Group (LON:CARR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

CARR stock opened at GBX 151.87 ($2.01) on Tuesday. Carr’s Group has a 52 week low of GBX 121 ($1.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 168.50 ($2.23). The company has a market capitalization of £142.36 million and a PE ratio of 16.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 149.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 150.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.99, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Carr’s Group Company Profile

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of livestock supplementation products; and various compound and blended feeds for livestock. This segment offers feed blocks under the Crystalyx, Horslyx, SmartLic, and Megastart brands; and boluses under the Tracesure and Allsure brands.

