Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.65

Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.65 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Carr’s Group’s previous dividend of $1.18. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

CARR stock opened at GBX 150.10 ($1.99) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 149.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 150.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £140.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69. Carr’s Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 121 ($1.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 168.50 ($2.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.99, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carr’s Group in a report on Tuesday.

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of livestock supplementation products; and various compound and blended feeds for livestock. This segment offers feed blocks under the Crystalyx, Horslyx, SmartLic, and Megastart brands; and boluses under the Tracesure and Allsure brands.

