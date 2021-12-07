Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.42.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CARS shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cars.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Cars.com from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cars.com by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,755,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,805,000 after acquiring an additional 289,883 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cars.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,267,693,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,467,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,023,000 after purchasing an additional 69,405 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,246,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,768,000 after purchasing an additional 90,500 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,172,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,805,000 after purchasing an additional 45,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cars.com stock opened at $16.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.31 and a beta of 2.16. Cars.com has a 12-month low of $10.73 and a 12-month high of $17.66.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $156.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.39 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cars.com will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

