Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 5,493 BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,493 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 395.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000.

Shares of BTZ traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,612. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.32. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.97 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.

