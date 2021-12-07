Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 11.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for 1.2% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Amgen by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.9% during the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 8.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 537 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 6.7% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $209.87. The stock had a trading volume of 13,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,644,402. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.95 and its 200-day moving average is $224.84. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The company has a market cap of $118.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.50%.

AMGN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.50.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

