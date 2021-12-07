Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Banner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $412,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Banner by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,728,000 after buying an additional 9,625 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Banner by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 273,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,602,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 3.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Banner alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BANR traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.87. The company had a trading volume of 111,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,677. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Banner Co. has a 1-year low of $42.76 and a 1-year high of $63.24.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.29. Banner had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 30.76%. The firm had revenue of $155.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. Banner’s payout ratio is 30.20%.

In other Banner news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of Banner stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $61,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Banner from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR).

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.